Colorado forecast calls for brutal wind gusts: What to know for state, Fort Collins

If you like really strong wind — and who doesn't (kidding) — you will love Friday through the weekend.

Spring is typically windy in Colorado, but the next few days, especially Saturday, will be particularly windy not only in sustained wind speed but in gusts that could reach 100 mph in the foothills.

Here is a look at the fire danger and wind warnings associated with this system whose strong winds are due to an approaching cold front followed by chinook winds:

Red flag warning Friday for Fort Collins, Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5

Where: For much of the foothills from the Wyoming state line to south of Colorado Springs and east to the Kansas state line.

Conditions: 30 to 50 mph wind gusts with 7% to 12% humidity

Fire risk: Rapid spread of fire possible once started. Avoid starting a fire or any activities that could produce a fire.

Hold on to your hats, because Saturday will be brutally windy

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the foothills from the Wyoming state line to south of Colorado Springs and east to the Kansas state line. This will likely be upgraded to a high wind warning Friday or Saturday.

When: Starting early Saturday morning and lasting into Saturday night, then gradual subsiding wind Sunday.

Potential impacts: Scattered power outages; property damage to fences, shingles and trees; hazardous travel conditions due to blowing dust, very high fire danger.

Wind gusts: Some weather models are forecasting at the high end 60 mph gusts in the Denver metro area, 75 mph on the northeast plains, 75 to 80 mph in the Boulder area, 90 mph around Denver International Airport and 100-plus mph in the foothills.

In Colorado, we are used to windy days and wind storms. This weekend's wind storm will not be like our typical wind storm. We are expecting winds to reach 100 mph in the foothills! Winds this strong may lead to property damage and power outages. COwx pic.twitter.com/hRYJytzxNC — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 5, 2024

How windy will it get in Fort Collins?

Here is the National Weather Service forecast:

Friday, April 5: South-southeast wind, 17 to 22 mph, gusting to 36 mph, with blowing dust after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Low around 38.

Saturday, April 6: West-northwest wind, 14 to 24 mph, increasing to 37 to 47 mph and gusting to as high as 70 mph. 70% chance of rain/snow showers most likely 9 a.m. to noon, then snow showers in the afternoon. High around 48.

Saturday night: West-northwest wind, 43 to 50 mph, gusting to 75 mph. 40% chance of snow showers with little to no snow accumulation. Low around 33 degrees.

Sunday, April 7: West-northwest wind, 38 to 43 mph, decreasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 60 mph. 30% chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny with a high near 55 and low around 31 and continued windy.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado weekend weather forecast calls for extremely high wind gusts