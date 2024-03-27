Colorado family supports Haitians amid turmoil on island

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Littleton family set out to help families in Haiti after a visit to the impoverished island in the fall of 2009. Road to Hope has given local communities the gift of education ever since.

Even amid the recent chaos in Haiti, the Harris family has not given up on their journey.

Lisa and Rich Harris of Harris Law Firm adopted two Haitian orphans, Davidson and Guimara. In 2017, FOX31 highlighted the Harris family and their organization, Road To Hope.

Back then, they said when they traveled to Haiti to meet the newest members of their family, they were struck by an unshakable feeling.

“Haiti is a place of incredible beauty and also incredible suffering,” Rich said.

“People, by no fault of their own, are being born into a life where the basic needs of their lives were not accessible,” Lisa said.

Road to Hope supports schools, youth orchestra in Haiti

Road To Hope supports two schools on the island, along with a youth orchestra. Harris explained the two schools are still operating today.

The Harris family also recently welcomed a family of three from Haiti into their home. They escaped the chaos and were able to evacuate. Victoria Ceus and her two kids are calling Littleton home for now.

The Harrises have a deep commitment to their cause and the people of Haiti. They hope support for those who need it most on the island will not end.

“I will tell you, for the 320 or so kids that we are supporting, they have hope and we can help them a lot, but we desperately need financial support,” Harris said.

For more information, visit the Road to Hope website.

