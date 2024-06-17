Colorado Dems are dedicating more resources to county races. Here's how it may impact Pueblo

Colorado Democrats are launching a statewide effort to funnel more resources into county-level races.

The party already has a substantial majority in the state legislature and most statewide elected positions, but local races tend to be more dominated by Republicans. For example, of the state’s nearly 200 county commissioners, only one-third are Democrats, according to the party.

In Pueblo, Democrats are also the minority on the three-member board of county commissioners. In 2022, Zach Swearingen was the first Republican elected to the BOCC in decades and late last year, Epimenio “Eppie” Griego left the Democratic Party to run as an independent candidate.

Miles Lucero, the Democratic candidate selected to run for county commissioner in District 1, signs paperwork after the Pueblo County Democratic Assembly on March 16, 2024.

Why Colorado Democrats are increasing emphasis on local races

The start of the “Colorado County Comeback” is coinciding with the end of the 546 Project, an initiative the party launched in June 2023 to re-engage voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District and target then-incumbent Lauren Boebert, who won by 546 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch in an unexpectedly tight race in November 2022.

While Boebert is still serving the remainder of her term as the representative for CO-3, she has moved to the Eastern Plains and is running in the GOP primary for the state's 4th Congressional District following the resignation of Ken Buck.

Shad Murib, the chair of the Colorado Democrats, told the Chieftain that the 546 Project was focused in Pueblo County. For example, the staffer who was hired for the program was based here.

Across CO-3 with the 546 Project, the party reached over 7,000 voters “who didn’t vote in 2022 to commit them to vote in 2024,” according to a presentation at a recent virtual press conference.

How the program could be deployed in Pueblo

County parties with less than $30,000 cash on hand — such as the Pueblo Democrats — can apply for direct grants from the state party for the program.

Bri Buentello, the chair of the Pueblo County Democratic Party, confirmed in a text message to the Chieftain that the local party is planning on applying for grants.

“Like the saying says, 'All politics is local,' and this money will be instrumental in creating an effective campaign infrastructure,” Buentello said.

How that funding could be spent is still under discussion, she added.

Pueblo County Commissioner Daneya Esgar speaking at Fuel and Iron Food Hall in downtown Pueblo on December 12, 2023, as Dawn DiPrince, the President and CEO of History Colorado, listens.

County Commissioner Daneya Esgar, the only Democrat currently serving on the Pueblo BOCC, told the Chieftain that she is not yet sure how exactly the program will help her campaign, but she said it could help spread the message that “the Democratic Party is the party of the working people.”

“I'm excited to see the state party really focusing in on county-level races," Esgar said. "I think it's very important and something that we need to continue to focus on besides just federal and state level races, it's refreshing to see more investment into local races, because the more local a race is, the more impact it has directly on communities."

Miles Lucero is the other active Democratic candidate currently running for county commissioner in Pueblo. Lucero is facing incumbent Epimenio “Eppie” Griego as well as Steven Rodriguez, the only person running in the GOP primary.

Lucero, who is relatively new to local politics, said that one of the potential benefits of the program is mentorship from other Democratic county commissioners around the state. He said that he’s already had conversations with Esgar and other former county commissioners in Pueblo, but outside perspectives can be helpful.

More Pueblo politics news: Pueblo's 2024 primary election is June 25. Here's who's running and what's at stake

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Colorado Democrats are dedicating more resources to county races