Colorado could be changing who staffs its crisis support hotline, and that means 330 layoffs

Colorado appears poised to change who staffs its 988 crisis support hotline, which could result in 330 layoffs at the nonprofit that staffs it now.

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, based in Denver, issued a so-called WARN notice that all 330 of its employees could be laid off by the end of June after losing a competitive bid with the state.

A WARN notice is part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and is a federal requirement that employers give local governments notice of major layoffs.

The nonprofit cited a loss of state funding as the reason for the layoffs after the Colorado Department of Human Services chose a different vendor last month in a competitive bid process, President and CEO Bev Marquez said.

Ninety-five percent of the nonprofit's funding comes from the state and the 988 enterprise board, she said.

A statement from the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration, a division of the Colorado Department of Human Services, on Monday said no formal award has been made, but a notice of intent has been sent to the highest-scoring bidder.

Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners is protesting the decision.

"The procurement process is ongoing as (Colorado Department of Human Services) analyzes and responds to a protest that was received to the award," the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration statement said, and there will be no award until protests have been resolved.

Will the 988 crisis line continue operating?

Yes.

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners currently staffs the state's 988 crisis line. Anyone experiencing a mental health, substance use or emotional crisis, or their loved ones, can call 988 to talk to someone who will listen, support and connect them to resources.

It's free and confidential.

"Between the two lines, we get about 35,000 calls a month," Marquez said.

"It is important to note that 988 and Colorado Crisis Services lines are continuing to operate during the re-procurement process and beyond," the statement from the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration said.

Marquez said: "We're still picking up the phones and hoping that our staff stay. They’re a very talented staff and they are looking for other jobs, which we support. We want them to land in good places."

But now the nonprofit is working on what could be provided to assist laid-off employees.

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners started in 2010, began staffing the national suicide hotline in Colorado in 2011 when it was a 10-digit number and then took on operations of the Colorado Crisis Line in 2014. The 988 line was created in 2022.

Why is this change happening?

The state's procurement process happens every five years, Marquez said, and this year's was the nonprofit's third time bidding.

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners learned it was not selected April 12 and filed its protest Friday, Marquez said. The division has 10 days to decide if the process was flawed.

"We certainly are concerned about the decision," Marquez said. As an entrepreneur, she said she is competitive and supports the process.

But she also said, "We certainly have basis to protest the decision."

Marquez believes the state's intent was to choose an out-of-state provider.

"Local grassroots call centers may be at risk because of this national movement," she said.

In the meantime, Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners issued the WARN notice to comply with the law.

"It’s pretty devastating," she said. "We believe in our soul we have responded to the needs of Colorado, we have been flexible, we have had integrity."

As for the future of the organization, the board and executive leadership will have to discuss whether there is a way to redefine itself and if there is a need it can fill, Marquez said. But it would be a much smaller operation.

Is data about the call center's answer rates a factor?

A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation last year alleged that many calls to Colorado's 988 hotline weren't being answered: 22% in spring 2023.

Marquez said the nonprofit's own data about answer rates doesn't match the "inaccurate" data from a national organization called Vibrant that oversees the network.

"It’s more complicated than saying people aren’t picking up the phone," she said.

For example, she said calls go to the state where the area code is located, so a Colorado resident with a Wyoming area code would be routed to Wyoming's crisis hotline.

"In the hotline world, you don’t have a 100% answer rate," Marquez said. "As we've been building, it started at 85%, and then 90%, and it's just now reaching answering 95% of the calls in 20 seconds. That takes a ton of staff."

She said she hopes that report doesn't deter anyone from making the call to 988.

"It’s not beneficial to anyone if it discourages someone from making the call," she said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado could be changing its 988 crisis hotline staffing