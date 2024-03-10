These Colorado cities are among the most safe and affordable to live: Report

(NEXSTAR) — Any time you’re looking for a home or new place to live, several factors play a role in your decision. How are the schools? What’s the downtown life like? Is there a Walmart nearby? But we can probably agree that two of the biggest factors in your decision are likely safety and cost.

Thanks to some research from personal finance site MoneyGeek, we may have some guidance for you.

To find out which cities are both “safe” and “affordable,” MoneyGeek analyzed the safest small and mid-to-large cities in the U.S. Then they factored in the following stats: recent changes in median household income, the monthly mortgage cost as a percentage of household income, and the monthly food costs as a percentage of household income.

What caused the Facebook, Instagram outages?

The South had the most small cities that qualified as both safe and affordable, MoneyGeek found. Georgia walked away with the top two small cities and three in the top 10. Roswell, Georgia, scored a perfect 100 thanks to its strong rise in median household income over the last five years. Johns Creeks, which is about a 30-minute drive east of Roswell, finished not too far behind with a score of 99.

Biden admin cements new rule to limit credit card late fees

For mid-sized and large cities, Colorado was well represented in the top 10 list. Westminster finished with a perfect 100, while Thornton and Arvada both finished with a score of 96. All three are located just outside of Denver and have seen a great increase in median income over the last few years, according to MoneyGeek.

As for other states that stood out, California had multiple cities – both big and small – score highly. But the Golden State isn’t exactly known for being “affordable.” The reason the safe Bay Area cities like San Mateo, Milpitas, and Fremont ranked so highly in MoneyGeek’s analysis is because the pricey locales have such high median incomes, that the cost of a mortgage still qualifies as “affordable” to those who already own homes there. Food prices also make up a small piece of residents’ median incomes.

Here’s how the data breaks down in MoneyGeek’s analysis:

15 Best Small Cities for Safety and Affordability

City Final Score 5-Year Income % Change Monthly Mortgage as a % of Income Monthly Food Costs as a % of Income 1. Roswell, GA 100 57.2% 22.2% 8.9% 2. Johns Creek, GA 99 35.0% 20.5% 7.8% 3. Edmond, OK 89 47.9% 22.7% 11.2% 4. Mansfield, TX 88 34.7% 24.2% 9.7% 5. San Mateo, CA 87 47.4% 28.9% 8.7% 6. Milpitas, CA 85 32.7% 26.1% 8.1% 7. North Port, FL 80 46.4% 21.2% 14.7% 8. O’Fallon, MO 77 22.6% 19.1% 11.2% 9. Alpharetta, GA 77 20.1% 22.8% 8.9% 10. Missouri City, TX 77 32.9% 24.3% 11.4% 11. Rogers, AR 76 35.1% 21.9% 14.1% 12. Farmington Hills, MI 75 26.6% 22.1% 11.3% 13. Hoover, AL 74 22.8% 22.2% 11.2% 14. Layton, UT 74 31.2% 21.3% 13.8% 15. St. Charles, MO 74 35.0% 23.1% 13.8%

15 Best Mid-to-Large Cities for Safety and Affordability

City Final Score 5-Year Income % Change Monthly Mortgage as a % of Income Monthly Food Costs as a % of Income 1. Westminster, CO 100 58.1% 24.6% 13.6% 2. Surprise, AZ 98 47.1% 21.0% 14.2% 3. Thornton, CO 96 36.4% 24.7% 13.1% 4. Arvada, CO 96 34.6% 25.8% 12.5% 5. Joliet, IL 90 32.3% 25.1% 13.6% 6. Carmel, IN 89 18.6% 20.2% 9.1% 7. Bellevue, WA 88 26.9% 27.6% 9.0% 8. Rio Rancho, NM 87 48.9% 21.0% 16.2% 9. Centennial, CO 87 19.1% 22.7% 10.9% 10. Fremont, CA 86 27.6% 28.7% 8.5% 11. Chandler, AZ 85 28.4% 22.5% 14.0% 12. Santa Clara, CA 82 37.5% 34.0% 8.7% 13. Overland Park, KS 81 22.3% 25.0% 12.2% 14. Fishers, IN 81 10.2% 18.1% 9.4% 15. West Jordan, UT 81 28.3% 22.6% 14.5%

Some things to factor in when looking at small and mid-to-large cities include that the violent crime rate in large cities can be nearly double that of small cities, according to MoneyGeek. But in the U.S. as a whole, violent crime is going down, according to the FBI, which reported that violent crime was 1.7% lower in 2022 than in 2021.

As for the cost of living in the U.S., the government reported that prices rose 0.3% from December to January, up from 0.1% in the previous month. Year over year, prices were up 2.4%, which is lower inflation than years prior. Prices are still rising, but not at the pace it has been in the last couple of years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.