Colorado caretaker of adults with disabilities sentenced for sexual assault

DENVER (KDVR) — After entering a guilty plea in February, a man was sentenced Tuesday to serve eight years to life in prison for sexually assaulting two intellectually and developmentally disabled adults who were in his care.

Eugene “Gene” Gillespie, 72, had previously been employed as a volunteer caregiver to individuals with disabilities since 1992 and worked in at least three different volunteer programs across the Denver metro region, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

As part of his plea, Gillespie admitted to sexually assaulting a victim multiple times in 2013 on overnight and day trips. He also admitted to sexually assaulting a second victim multiple times in program vehicles and the program facility during 2022-2023, according to the First DA’s Office.

Gillespie pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on an at-risk person, with a stipulation that the charge names both victims. The potential legal penalty ranged from work release or probation to 24 years to life in prison.

According to the First DA’s Office, many day programs for adults with disabilities rely on the efforts of volunteers to ensure there are people to drive, supervise and spend time with the adult clients. Prosecutors argued that in this case, Gillespie was one of these volunteers for over 30 years, availing himself of one-on-one opportunities with adults who have developmental and intellectual disabilities.

At sentencing, prosecutors argued that Gillespie had a history of grooming and predatory behavior.

“The People feel that it is critical for the Court to be aware of the magnitude of the opportunity of abuse and the complete shattering of trust that his actions have had on the victims, their families, and the IDD [intellectually and developmentally disabled] community at large. Gillespie was deeply entwined in the IDD community, always in a significant position of trust, where he created an environment where he was trusted and relied on and was needed, and then, as he begins to sexually assault them, he creates fear and separation from their family and loved ones and makes them feel like they’re trapped.” Deputy District Attorney Sarah Masterson, according to a release.

According to victims’ letters that were sent to the court, at least two victims were afraid to tell anyone about the events, and asked that Gillespie be imprisoned.

“I’m a monster,” Gillespie told the court, according to the First DA’s Office release. “I’ve hurt so many people.”

The prosecution also said that Gillespie attended a bowling event with individuals with disabilities while out on bond in this case. Gillespie allegedly said in his statement to the court that he was hoping for a sentence of community corrections, so he could get “intense therapy.”

