A Colorado suspect was caught in a rather compromising position – on the toilet – when he was arrested by officers last week.

The suspect, who was charged with second-degree burglary, was caught with his pants down when he was apprehended by Lakewood Police early on Thursday. The authorities were responding to a burglary alarm sounding off.

"When a verified burglary alarm went off, [a]gents quickly got to the scene and utilized a drone to look for a suspect," the Lakewood Police Department explained in a Facebook post.

COLORADO UNIVERSITY DORM MURDER SUSPECT ‘STILL POSES A THREAT,’ PROSECUTION WARNS JUDGE

A Colorado suspect was caught sitting on the toilet during his arrest for allegedly committing burglary.

"While we see a lot of things in the line of doody, we had no clue what awaited us this time!"

Video posted by the department shows serious-faced officers with firearms breaking the bathroom door open.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The officers commanded the suspect to put his hands up – while he was sitting on the toilet with his underpants down.

"I'm on the s––tter, bud," the suspect said while raising his hands in the air.

DISPATCH AUDIO FROM DEADLY COLORADO DORM SHOOTING REVEALS RESPONDERS ‘NOT SURE’ IF GUNMAN WAS STILL AT LARGE

The suspect was caught with his pants around his ankles.

The suspect complied with the arrest. He was taken to a detention facility soon after.

"Overall great teamwork by our Patrol and Drone Teams," the police department wrote on social media.

No information about the burglary or suspect has been released by the department.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lakewood Police Department for comment.





Original article source: Colorado burglary suspect arrested while on the toilet: 'In the line of doody'