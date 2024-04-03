Colorado bill targets deceptive ticket sales tactics

DENVER (KDVR) — Many sports and music fans rush to purchase tickets to upcoming events across Colorado, and proposed legislation is targeting sales tactics that can result in hidden fees and other means of deceptive ticket pricing.

Jason Kramer tells FOX31 he enjoys concert season but finds many tickets can cost between $200 and $300.

“I see at least five concerts a year,” he said.

When buying tickets online many discover the extra fees can cause the price to soar so high it is no longer affordable.

“By the time I check out I’m actually paying an extra $75,” said Kramer.

Bipartisan legislation backed by the Ticket Buyer Bill of Rights Coalition would prohibit hidden fees by requiring upfront price information, ban any increase in the ticket price after the customer makes a selection, guarantee refunds for canceled shows and ban the use of deceptive websites which impersonate a venue or seller.

Sports Fan Coalition Executive Director Brian Hess told FOX31 the tactics use purchase process timing to mislead consumers.

“They can make the ticket look less expensive at the onset of the sale and therefore improve their chances when fans are comparison shopping however by the end of that process that’s when you get hit with all the hidden fees and realize that ticket may be more expensive, but because of other dark patterns such as timers on check out processes the fan doesn’t really have the opportunity to comparison shop,” said Hess.

While supporters of the legislation say slick tactics are used by many ticket sellers some large ticket outlets tell the Problem Solvers they already have measures in place to protect consumers.

StubHub issued a statement to FOX31 saying the company supports healthy competition, choice and transparency for consumers and supports the provisions of the legislation.

StubHub currently requires upfront all-in pricing, prohibits the use of deceptive websites and has refund requirements for canceled shows for both primary and secondary sellers.

Those who support performers say it is also important to look into how funds from ticket prices and fees are distributed to artists.

“It’s so hard these days with music being online and streaming and now artists really have to depend on these live shows,” said audio engineer Matt Mosher.

Consumer protection advocates say to avoid ticket scams you should only buy from legitimate sellers and report unfair practices to the state Attorney General’s office.

HB24-1378 will be heard in the Assembly’s Business Affairs & Labor Committee on Thursday, April 11.

