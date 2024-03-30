Colorado bill to limit prone restraint gets pushback from peace officers

DENVER (KDVR) — Some Colorado law enforcement officers are pushing back against a measure heading through the Colorado Capitol that would regulate the use of prone restraint.

The bill, Regulating Law Enforcement Use of Prone Restraint, was introduced to the House Judiciary Committee on March 11 but has not yet been voted on — it has its first hearing on April 2.

The measure would regulate a move used by law enforcement involving placing a suspect face-down to handcuff the suspect’s hands behind their back.

According to the bill text, the measure would prohibit law enforcement from using prone restraint to subdue a subject except in cases where the use of deadly force is justified. It also requires officers to reposition the suspect to facilitate breathing once they are in cuffs or hands tied.

That’s because lawmakers are concerned that prone restraint can result in a suspect being accidentally suffocated or suffering other stress-related health conditions.

However, law enforcement officials like Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez say the measure is not warranted for the technique. He said the bill will make circumstances more dangerous for law enforcement and suspects.

“This is one the most safe techniques an officer could use under circumstances that could be dangerous to the officer or the person they are taking into custody. So, very concerning bill for us,” Vasquez said.

The chief said he would not be against the legislation if it were amended to remove the requirement of use only in situations involving deadly force.

Additionally, the bill would create a private right of action for citizens against law enforcement agencies that fail to adopt prone restraint policies, train officers to adhere to those policies or report policy violations. The private action would also be available against individual peace officers employed in detention facilities who violate these policies.

