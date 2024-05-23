Colorado aviation group says state blood-lead study confirms ‘continued safety’

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Aviation Business Association said that a recent state study that found slightly higher levels of lead in children living near airports affirms the industry’s safety.

While the Colorado Department of Health and Environment study noted the slightly higher lead levels, it also found that the levels are below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s blood lead reference value. It also found blood levels beyond 2 miles from a regional airport were close to or below the average level reported in children across Colorado.

“While the study confirms that the risk of lead exposure from general aviation airports is extremely small, America’s aviation industry remains committed to transitioning to unleaded fuel as soon as one is developed, approved, and made commercially available,” the association stated.

The 10-year study was conducted around 12 of Colorado’s regional and county airports, finding slightly elevated levels of lead in blood test results of children who live within 2 miles of such an airport. The study looked at general aviation airports with piston aircraft that use leaded gasoline and fly at lower elevations than commercial jets.

Because the data was aggregated, the study cannot say whether children living near one airport have higher lead levels than children living near different airports.

Aviation fuel and its effects on children have been recently discussed in connection with the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, with over 400 Jefferson County residents filing a lawsuit in December that claimed the airport is violating their airspace, dumping lead on their homes and devaluing their homes. The group asked for financial compensation.

“The CDPHE’s lead study again confirms the continued safety of the aviation industry in Colorado, finding that blood lead levels in children living even within 1 mile of an airport remain well below CDC guidelines, and are consistent with levels found elsewhere in the state,” the association stated. “Although the study found marginal decreases in (blood-lead levels) a mile and more beyond an airport, we note that the author’s acknowledge the study’s limitations, and the lack of evidence to suggest that airport activity was a major contributing factor.”

In March, the town of Superior and Boulder County also filed a lawsuit against Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport citing threats to residents’ health, safety and welfare.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport has claimed the title of being the third-busiest airport in the state, recording almost 300,000 takeoffs and landings during 2023. The airport also announced in 2023 that it would transition to unleaded fuel within the next four years and had a noise abatement program to reduce noise.

