These Colorado areas got the most snow in last week’s storm

The National Weather Service compiled snow totals for over 400 stations across 13 Colorado counties for the March 13-15 storm.

A site in Aspen Springs in Gilpin County recorded the highest total at more than 5 feet, where the county declared a local disaster emergency. Different parts of the state saw road closures and avalanche warnings.

Here's a look at accumulations across the state.

Top 10 snowfall reports in Colorado

Aspen Springs in Gilpin County: 61.5 inches Evergreen (5.4 miles northwest) in Clear Creek County: 61.0 inches Aspen Springs (1 mile west) in Gilpin County: 57.0 inches Rollinsville (1.1 miles south-southwest) in Gilpin County: 54.4 inches Idaho Springs (4.7 miles south-southeast) in Clear Creek County: 53.7 inches Nederland (4 miles east-northeast) in Boulder County: 53.0 inches Rollinsville (0.1 miles west-northwest) in Gilpin County: 50.7 inches Pinecliffe (4 miles south-southeast) in Jefferson County: 50.7 inches Pinecliffe (2.5 miles west-northwest) in Boulder County: 48.1 inches Nederland (4.3 miles east-northeast) in Boulder County: 47.5 inches

Significant snowfall occurred across the Foothills, Mountains, Palmer Divide and Denver Metro area from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Snowfall amounts ranged from 2 to 4 feet in the Foothills and some Mountain areas with locally up to 5 feet in isolated areas.

Top 10 snowfall reports in Larimer County

Estes Park (1.8 miles south): 41.1 inches Pennock Pass (2 miles west-northwest): 40.0 inches Glen Haven (1.2 miles north): 36.9 inches Drake (4.3 miles west-southwest): 36.4 inches Estes Park (2 miles south): 36.0 inches Estes Park (3.3 miles south-southwest): 34.8 inches Estes Park (1.7 miles southwest): 33.3 inches Pennock Pass (3 miles east): 33.0 inches Bellvue (5.9 miles west): 32.5 inches Lyons (8.9 miles west-northwest): 32.5 inches

Explore more Colorado snow totals

The Coloradoan compiled both snowfall and precipitation for every National Weather Service station available. Tap on a column to sort values or search for a specific location.

The map below shows county aggregated data for snow and precipitation recordings. Tap or hover over each place to see more information.

Ignacio Calderon covers climate and Larimer County government for the Coloradoan. Contact him at ignacio@coloradoan.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado snow totals: These areas got the most in our mid-March storm