Coloradans react to new federal rules limiting PFAS in drinking water

DENVER (KDVR) — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced its plan to crack down on so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

PFAS stands for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are manmade and have been around since the 1940s, designed to waterproof and stainproof products.

More recently, they were found in drinking water, which is when it gets especially dangerous.

“We moved out here in 2018, and I have not drank the water,” said Liz Rosenbaum, who lives in Fountain and is an organizer for the Fountain Valley Clean Water Coalition.

Rosenbaum said she gets her water delivered, not wanting to take chances with PFAS.

“We’re downstream from the airport where these chemicals were used and overtrained, because chemical manufacturers lied about the dangerous effects of these chemicals,” Rosenbaum said.

PFAS have strong molecular bonds that do not break down for a long time, and they can be found in cosmetics, clothing, nonstick pans, firefighter foam and more.

“Some of the main health effects that people are experiencing from PFAS poisoning are autoimmune diseases, kidney function problems,” Rosenbaum said.

EPA limits PFAS exposure in drinking water

On Wednesday, the EPA finalized a rule to limit exposure to PFAS in drinking water, setting the limit to “non-detect.”

“For our national government, the EPA, to finally take a stance on chemicals, this is huge,” Rosenbaum said.

Over in Commerce City, the South Adams County Water and Sanitation District has been taking steps to ensure its drinking water remains within those limits.

“We discovered PFAS in our water supply back in 2018,” said Abel Moreno, district manager.

When the EPA first proposed the new limits, the district was starting to take action.

“We’ve been in design for an ionic exchange treatment facility. We started that process back in 2021. And we are getting real close to breaking ground on the construction of that project,” Moreno said.

The ionic exchange facility will cost roughly $80 million, and the district has already received over $60 million of that through grants. Once they break ground, they hope to have it finished by November 2026.

“We believe that we’re doing our part to ensure that PFAS that is in our water supply is removed via this new water treatment facility that we’re about to build,” Moreno said. “The approach the district has taken to be proactive in its planning and designing of a new water treatment facility has really advanced our ability to serve a community that has long been environmentally impacted.”

With this new rule, water districts and treatment facilities have until 2029 to make sure they are up to this new standard.

