Color and chrome at Beale: Auto Expo draws diverse cars and planes to Air Force base

May 20—It's not often that a person can see a McLaren and corvette in the same vicinity as a plane used during World War II.

But such was the case during what organizers said was the first-ever Beale Air Force Base Auto Expo held directly on the base in Yuba County. According to Beale officials, there were 573 vehicles showcased alongside 20 aircraft.

Rick Wallen, out of Custom FN Customs in Auburn, was responsible for the judging of each of the cars for awards such as Best in Show. Wallen said folks could witness up-close American muscle to European and Japanese models, as well as many other types during the daylong festivity.

"There will be a lot of diversity," Wallen said.

In addition, Wallen's setup included QR codes for a giveaway his business is running up till Feb. 5, 2025. During that time frame, Wallen said the company is selling 5,000 chocolate bars just like in the movie "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." Five of the bars will have golden tickets and the recipients of the prizes will come to Custom FN Customs in Auburn in February to try and win a restored 1972 Blazer or $150,000 in cash.

All the public needs to do is scan the QR code on the vehicle at all upcoming car shows in California between now and next year, Wallen said.

Across the way from Wallen and his 1972 Blazer were old fighter planes and ones used to fight California wildfires. Trevor Haagenson is contracted by Cal Fire to fly air tankers used to drop retardant on exploding wildfires.

Haagenson is an S2 pilot and is brought on by the state fire agency to use a tool that is "designed to be quick to respond" to any fire.

Regionally, Haagenson said the Cal Fire air tanker is located in Grass Valley and Chico and can typically respond in about 20 minutes to the report of most fires.

Already this year Haagenson has flown to a fire near Bakersfield to fight a grass fire that was difficult in stretches to contain. With the wet winter earlier this year, large grass crops have shown up in several areas, and can cure and dry rather quickly leading to the potential that a fire could get out of control.

The Cal Fire air tankers on Beale AFB were stocked and loaded with retardant so they could return to duty once the expo was complete, said Haagenson.

Another pilot on base was Vicky Benzing, who was showing a North American Aviation P-51 Mustang, which was used at the end of World War II as a American long-range, single-seat fighter and fighter-bomber.

Benzing said the aircraft helped keep away the German fighter pilots during the war.

"It's a real piece of history," Benzing said.

Benzing said the piece will be in action in person next month during the Truckee Tahoe Air Show and Family Festival the weekend of June 22. She also flies it at the Reno Air Races and several other shows across the country.

Beale officials said on Monday that more than 5,000 people attended Saturday's event.