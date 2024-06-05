Colony signs off on road improvements

Jun. 5—COLONY — The town of Colony signed off on continued improvements for three of its major roadways during a specially called meeting Monday, June 3.

The town previously released construction bids to bring paving and drainage improvements to Ward Hill Road, Johnson Circle and sections of Colony Road. A representative of Sentell Engineering Firm, Ed Morris, informed the council on Monday that it had received two bids from Wiregrass Construction and Central Alabama Asphalt.

Morris said Wiregrass had delivered the lowest offer, which would typically secure them the bid under normal circumstances, but had failed to respond to Sentell's request to deliver a second deductive offering. Taking this into consideration, Morris recommended accepting Central Alabama Asphalt's offer of $320,699.50.

Morris said the offer was within the budget of a previously secured Community Development Block Grant the town had been awarded from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

The grant requires $20,000 in locally matched funds, but Mayor Curtis Johnson said the town has already performed several tasks within the scope of the project such as tree removal, digging ditches and installing storm drains along certain areas of the three roadways.

Morris said he believed it could be argued that the funds spent on those services could be applied to the $20,000 requirement. If so, he said only around $1,000 in local funds would be required.

Morris said once ADECA approved the offer, Central Alabama Asphalt could begin the process of securing bonds to begin the project. He estimated crews could begin working in roughly 20 days.