Colonial Williamsburg president to be charged after hitting William & Mary student with SUV

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is set to be charged after a crash last year that left a William & Mary student seriously hurt.

“After a thorough review of all of the facts and circumstances” in the case, Williamsburg-James City County Commonwealth’s Attorney Nate Green said he has asked Virginia State Police to issue a summons charging Cliff Fleet III with reckless driving.

Green confirmed the update on Tuesday, after the news was first reported by the Virginia Gazette.

Fleet will be charged under Virginia code 46.2-852, which lists reckless driving as a class 1 misdemeanor. That carries a potential of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The crash happened back on October 26, 2023, around 8:15 a.m. on Richmond Road at the William & Mary campus. The victim, William & Mary student Rosemary Raynal, was initially flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Raynal suffered brain trauma and other significant injuries, and faces a long road to recovery back home in North Carolina, William & Mary announced.

