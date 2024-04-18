Colonial Heights Police: Body found Thursday in Appomattox River near Roslyn Landing Park

COLONIAL HEIGHTS − Police are investigating the early morning discovery Thursday of a body in the Appomattox River near Roslyn Landing Park.

Colonial Heights Police Sgt. Desiree McCurry said the body was found near a river bank at the park around 5 a.m. The Virginia State Police Dive Team is assisting with the investigation.

There was no immediate indication of the victim's gender.

"As this continues to be an active scene, access to the park is currently restricted," McCurry said.

Anyone who may have information about the victim or the circumstances leading to the discovery is asked to contact Colonial Heights Detective Joseph Vaughan at (804) 524-8701. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Colonial Heights Police investigate discovery of body in river