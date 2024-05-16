Colonial Heights man arrested for chasing student with weapon later learned to be water gun

COLONIAL HEIGHTS − A city man will be in court next week to answer charges that he chased a student at Colonial Heights Middle School Wednesday afternoon with a weapon that turned out to be a waterball gun.

Devonte Montez Parham-Owens, 19, was arrested offsite by the school's resource officer, according to an email from Colonial Heights Police. He was charged with disorderly contact and trespassing onto school property.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the middle school on Conduit Road. Police Sgt. Desiree McCurry said the suspect was reportedly chasing an unidentified female student around campus while wielding what appeared to be a black firearm.

The student was able to elude the suspect, and neither she nor anyone else on campus was injured.

Moments later, McCurry said, the student told the school resource officer the weapon the suspect had was a "SplatRBall" gun that shoots water projectiles. She said she and the suspect were acquainted.

The SRO found Parham-Owens in a parked car on a nearby street and identified the weapon as a water gun that had been painted black.

Parham-Owens will appear May 22 in Colonial Heights General District Court.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Man arrested for chasing middle-school student on campus with water gun