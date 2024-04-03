Colombian senate committee rejects Petro government health reform

Colombian police put aircraft into operation to extinguish fires during the El Nino weather phenomena

BOGOTA (Reuters) -A senate committee on Wednesday rejected a health reform proposed by the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in a new defeat for the leftist, who has struggled to push new laws for his cornerstone promises through the Andean country's Congress.

The reform was aimed at stripping power from insurers and expanding access to healthcare, according to the government, while detractors warned it opened the door to corruption.

The move - with nine votes in favor and 5 against - is likely to cheer markets, who have been wary of reform efforts.

"The government respects democratic rules and within the bounds of democratic rules will insist that Colombia needs a health reform," said Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco.

The government will be able to propose a new version of the health reform during the next legislative session, which begins in July.

(Reporting by Carlos VargasWriting by Julia Symmes Cobb)