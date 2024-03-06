Colombian national, 21, charged with kidnapping in Toms River entered country legally: ICE

TOMS RIVER - A 21-year old Englewood man accused of kidnapping a female acquaintance from the Aldi supermarket on Route 70 on Feb. 25 and whom immigration authorities placed a detainer against arrived in the United States legally 2½ years ago, according to official records.

A day after the Toms River incident, Luis Moreno-Gutierrez was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and two weapons offenses. The detainer was lodged against him the same day at Ocean County Jail, where he remains.

Moreno-Gutierrez entered the U.S. from Colombia as a nonimmigrant and violated terms of admission when he failed to leave by Feb. 13, 2022, U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement spokesman Emilio Dabul said.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, nonimmigrants include "foreign government officials, temporary visitors for business and pleasure, aliens in transit, treaty traders and investors, academic and vocational students, temporary workers, exchange visitors, athletes and entertainers, victims of certain crimes, and certain family members of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents."

Asylum seekers differ from nonimmigrants in that they are permitted to remain in the United States while their cases are in process, Dabul said.

Dabul had no further information on Moreno-Gutierrez.

The 21-year-old arrived in the United States on Aug. 14, 2021, according to official records.

His record shows no other criminal charges in New Jersey, although he racked up 10 motor vehicle violations since arriving, including learner's permit infractions and a reckless driving charge, which was issued in January. All those violations were in North Jersey. He paid fines for a number of them.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Toms River police went to the Aldi on Route 70 shortly before 7 p.m. on the report of a disturbance involving customers arguing in a parking lot.

No one was there when the officers arrived. But police meanwhile received another report that a female had been kidnapped by a male acquaintance wielding a knife. The man assaulted her and left her unconscious in another location before she was brought to a local hospital, police said.

Editor's Note: Court, jail and police records in New Jersey list the suspect's name as Luis Morenogutierrez. A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement corrected that, spelling the last name Moreno-Gutierrez.

