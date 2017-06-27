Colombian corruption watchdog charged in Miami for money laundering

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colombia's top anti-corruption official was arrested in Bogota on Tuesday after being charged in a federal court in Miami with conspiracy to launder money with the intent to promote foreign bribery, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, 35, Colombia's national director of anti-corruption, and Leonardo Luis Pinilla Gomez, 31, an attorney practicing in Colombia, were charged on Friday in the Southern District of Florida, the statement said.







(Reporting by Eric Walsh)