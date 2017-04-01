Over 100 killed in Colombia landslide

A landslide in Colombia’s southwestern border province of Putumayo sent mud and debris crashing onto houses overnight, killing 112 people and injuring at least 120, officials said on Saturday.

Heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment onto buildings and roads in the provincial capital of Mocoa. “It has just been reported to me that we have 112 people dead,” President Juan Manuel Santos said after arriving in Mocoa and declaring a state of emergency. “We will keep looking.”

Local police said earlier on Saturday that 93 bodies had been recovered. The disaster response unit said 120 people were injured. (Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.