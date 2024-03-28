Colombia Expels Argentine Officials After Milei Slams Petro

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s government expelled Argentine Embassy officials after President Javier Milei labeled Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro a terrorist, assassin and communist in a TV interview.

“The expressions of the Argentine president have deteriorated the trust of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was elected in a democratic manner,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in a press release.

Earlier this week, CNN en Espanol released snippets of a filmed interview in which Milei called Venezuela a “butcher shop” and Cuba an “island jail,” going on to say Colombia was on a similar path with Petro.

“Well, not a lot can be expected of someone who was an assassin, terrorist, communist,” Milei said.

The ministry wrote this wasn’t the first time Milei had offended the Colombian president, “affecting historic ties” between the two countries. Milei called Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador “ignorant” during the same interview and said Israel was “not committing a single excess,” according to videos published on the CNN website.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry says the decision will be communicated to the Argentine Embassy via diplomatic channels. A spokesperson from the Argentine Embassy declined to comment.

