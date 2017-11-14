Colombia beats China 4-0 in friendly in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China (AP) — Colombia rebounded from losing to South Korea 2-1 by defeating China 4-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Felipe Pardo put the World Cup-qualified Colombians on the board after only six minutes. In the second half, Carlos Bacca and two from Miguel Borja completed the win.

Edwin Cardona did not appear for Colombia. The midfielder was at the center of controversy following the game with South Korea after being caught on camera during the match making a racist gesture with his eyes in the direction of his opponents.

Cardona and the Colombian federation apologized.