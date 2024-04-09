Colobus Monkey Mom Shows Off New Baby at Indiana Zoo

A baby colobus made his debut at a zoo in South Bend, Indiana, held in the arms of his mother, seen giving him a peck in footage released on Sunday, April 7.

Footage posted to X by the Potawatomi Zoo shows the baby colobus holding onto its mother. The zoo said that the baby was born on March 23 and that “mom Moja seems to be doing a great job.”

According to the Potawatomi Zoo, black and white colobus babies are born with pink skin and white hair that change color over the first three to four months of life. The zoo says that visitors are more likely to catch a glimpse of the colobus baby on clear days that are at least 50 degrees. Credit: Potawatomi Zoo via Storyful