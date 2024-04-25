Three collisions with five vehicles temporarily block all lanes of northbound I-5 in Federal Way

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Several collisions blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way just north of South 320th St Thursday.

Just after noon, three separate collisions in Federal Way blocked all lanes of traffic on northbound I-5.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the three collisions were a one-car rollover, a semi-truck and a truck pulling a trailer, and a two-car collision.

By 1 p.m., two lanes of traffic had opened.

No one was reported injured.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.