Three collisions with five vehicles temporarily block all lanes of northbound I-5 in Federal Way

Several collisions blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way just north of South 320th St Thursday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the three collisions were a one-car rollover, a semi-truck and a truck pulling a trailer, and a two-car collision.

By 1 p.m., two lanes of traffic had opened.

No one was reported injured.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

UPDATE: The collision on NB I-5 just north of S 320th St in #FederalWay is now fully blocking. Emergency responders are on scene.



Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/wVzZhxqZPc pic.twitter.com/tFeOyHrrC2 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 25, 2024



