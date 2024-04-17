Collision backs up morning traffic on Northbound I-5 in Bellingham

A collision on northbound I-5 just north of Samish Way in Bellingham blocked the left lane during the Wednesday morning commute hour.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. and was cleared by 9:08 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for more than two miles, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Fire assistance responded to the crash, according to WSDOT.

Drivers were being advised to find alternative routes.

The Bellingham Herald has not yet confirmed whether any injuries were reported in the collision.