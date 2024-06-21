Collinsville man faces felony charges after allegedly attacking 91-year-old woman

A Collinsville man was charged with numerous felonies Thursday after police say he assaulted a 91-year-old woman for refusing to give him money.

Jerome Larkin, 50, was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office with single counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Larkin went to the victim’s house on May 9 and demanded money. When she refused, he repeatedly struck her with his first and a metal cane.

The woman suffered a fractured wrist and other injuries, the court records state.

It’s unclear what relationship, if any, Larkin has with the victim, who has the same last name.

Larkin is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $150,000 cash-only bond.