Collinsville firefighters form lifelong family bond

This story is part of a partnership between the Montgomery Advertiser and the Living Democracy program at Auburn University. Now in its 13th year, the program disperses students across rural Alabama to spend 10 weeks learning more about the inner workings of the community and writing about what they observe.

“It's not Mayberry, but it's a special place,” David Bowen said as he compared his hometown of Collinsville, Alabama, to the peaceful, friendly town from the hit Andy Griffith television show.

“It’s the people, the area. You know Collinsville sits right in between two mountain ranges: Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain,” Bowen said of his hometown in North Alabama.

There area ways Collinsville reflects the small-town charm of the fictional Mayberry, especially in the lives of town characters like Bowen himself. He grew up in the town where his father, Dave Bowen, was a respected druggist who owned B&C Drugs. “Little Davey” was adopted into the family as a baby.

Among other town characters were the Cantrells. They moved into a house on Main Street in 1982, near the home of the Bowens. The late Pat Cantrell would soon become the fire chief of Collinsville Fire Department, which he served for a total of 30 years.

Firefighters Courtney Blaine, Stacy Cantrell, David Bowen and Teresa Bowen honor firefighter Thomas Turner at his high school graduation.

Pat Cantrell had a son, Stacy, close in age to David. The two grew up together, but Stacy wasn’t allowed to be quite as free range as David was.

“David was not a bad kid, but he roamed all over town and was always getting into something,” Stacy Cantrell recalled. “I’ve joked several times through the years that David’s sister, Patrice, was allowed in the house, but David couldn’t even come in the yard. While not entirely true, it is mostly true. We did play a few times in the backyard, but I have no memory of David ever coming in our house.”

In 1990, however, Pat Cantrell would accept “little Davey” into the fire department and quickly grow fond of him. A year later in 1991, Stacy joined his father and his childhood neighbor as a firefighter. The buddies would go on to carry out hundreds of missions together. Throughout the years, the team enhanced call response, improved training, repaired equipment and handled many other important tasks.

As Bowen’s devotion increased to working behind the scenes for the department, so did his responsibilities. All the hard work would pay off when he was appointed as the new fire chief in 2019, and his friend Stacy assumed the assistant chief position.

But his urge to serve his hometown did not stop at the fire department.

“David has had the role of a Collinsville City Council member, a reserve deputy, a Dekalb County Fire Association officer, an athletic club member, youth coach, Rescue Squad member, etc, etc. He still actively works at most of these roles, maybe all of them, and probably others that I have forgotten. With everything he has on his plate, he still finds time to be a parent, grandparent and a friend,” Assistant Chief Cantrell said.

Those civic duties go beyond his breadwinning roles as a superintendent for the Gadsden Sewer Board.

Teamwork makes it all work, according to Bowen. One other part of the dream team is his wife Teresa. She is a firefighter as well. In fact, she consistently has the best annual call response times.

Over the years, the Bowens worked to improve the department by writing grants, organizing fundraisers, repairing trucks and equipment, and providing meals.

“Davey has been in the fire department for 20 something years," Collinsville Mayor Johnny Traffanstedt said. "He’s worked his way up the ranks, and he's done a good job. He's grown them quite a bit manpower wise and equipment wise.”

Due to his position on Collinsville City Council, Bowen can bring up serious needs for the fire department. While he is not able to vote on such decisions, most of the time the vote is in his favor. This benefits the safety of the whole community.

His friends agree that Bowen knows how to get the resources he needs to get things done. “I don’t want to make anyone mad. I just want to make things better,” is a phrase Bowen repeats often.

In 2021, Pat Cantrell's health was declining. He was too weak to leave his chair. When Stacy had to be out of town, he knew Bowen was the one to call to help his father.

At 53, Bowen said he loves what he does and plans to stay for another 10 years. He does look forward to retirement when it comes so he can enjoy fishing, hunting and time with his four grandchildren.

Colette Whitney, a Living Democracy student at Auburn University, is living and learning this summer in Collinsville, Alabama, as a Jean O'Connor Snyder Intern with the David Mathews Center for Civic Life. The nonprofit program, coordinated by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts, prepares undergraduate college students for civic life through living-learning experiences in the summer.

