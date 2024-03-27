Collins pleads guilty to reduced charge in tire-slashing case

Mar. 27—LOCKPORT — William Collins Sr., 58, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment Wednesday following a plea deal with prosecutors related to an October tire-slashing incident.

The former Niagara County legislator was originally charged with third-degree criminal mischief following an investigation into the tire slashing outside of Attitudes bar, 616 West Ave., on Oct. 26.

The second-degree harassment charge was the result of a plea bargain between Collins and Assistant District Attorney Richelle Kloch.

Collins has two months to pay $225 in restitution to the vehicle's owner, Roy Hamilton, as well as complete 50 hours of community service. A formal letter from a charitable organization certifying Collin's work must be mailed by May 27, Watson said.

Also, Collins received a year-long conditional discharge in which any arrest or contact with the victim in the case could result in re-sentencing. While there is no order of protection in place a condition of the sentence requires Collins to refrain from contact with Hamilton regardless of whether it is initiated by either party. If he does not abide by these two conditions he could face up to 15 days in jail.

The tire-slashing incident occurred just days before Collins faced re-election. He lost the contest to Carla Speranza by 28 votes.

Collins refused to comment on Wednesday.