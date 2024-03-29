Collier Township Eat’n Park to soon be demolished, rebuilt as part of road widening project

The fencing is up, and excavators are in place outside of the Eat’n Park along Washington Pike in Collier Township. It will soon be demolished, and then rebuilt, which is part of an ongoing effort to help alleviate traffic in the area.

Earlier this month, the restaurant closed its doors for good to prepare for the demolition. A new Eat’n Park will be built in its place, complete with a pick-up window and salad bar. It’s slated to be built near the same spot, but further back in the parking lot to allow PennDOT to widen sections of the road, which is something many drivers said is much needed.

“I do try to avoid it because the traffic is rough and ugly. It can end up taking significantly more time to come up this way because of the backups,” said Ann Marie Miller, who shops in the area.

“I’ve been coming down here for the last month because they closed the LA Fitness pool in Robinson, so now I get stuck in traffic trying to get out of here every day,” said Gary Gibson of Robinson Township.

PennDOT said its $5.6 million road widening efforts will accommodate left-turn-only lanes at the intersection of Washington Pike and Vanadium Road. PennDOT said it will be modified to a Standard Plus intersection, eliminating the two driveways at Eat’n Park and the former Peter’s Place.

Road work is expected to be done by the end of this year, but no word from Eat’n Park when the restaurant will reopen.

“I do like that Eat’n Park. It is convenient off the highway, but I really do avoid the area because of the traffic, so I’m glad to hear they’re going to relocate. It seems like a great win-win,” Miller said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW