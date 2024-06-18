Collier taxman secures a second term with no opposition. What you need to know

Collier County’s taxman is keeping the post for another four years.

Rob Stoneburner, tax collector in Collier, faced no opposition by the June 14 qualifying deadline to retain the position as a constitutional officer.

The tax collector’s office is in charge of collecting property taxes and is where residents can renew their car registration and driver’s license, apply for a title or obtain a parking permit for the disabled through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

It’s also the place to go to pay the registration fee for boats and apply for a concealed weapons permit, hunting and fishing permits. And a place to obtain a tax receipt to operate a business. The job pays $177,211.

What’s his background?

Stoneburner, 54, grew up in Michigan but moved to Florida in 1973, according to his biography. He graduated from Naples High School.

He attended Edison Community College (now Florida Southwestern State College) and University of Florida and earned his degree is citrus production technology.

Collier County Tax Collector Rob Stoneburner

He started at the tax collector’s office in 2009 as compliance officer and became deputy tax collector within two years. In 2020 he became tax collector after Larry Ray, his friend and mentor, retired after being in the position since 2008.

From left, Rotary Club members George Leamon, Doug DiGiorno, Larry Ray and Rob Stoneburner enjoy beers and conversation at the 63rd annual Farm City BBQ at the Seminole Casino Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

Stoneburner did not face a challenger during the 2020 election, luck that held out for this year’s election.

In 2020, he had a competitor for one day, who filed the day before the qualifying deadline and decided not to pursue it, Stoneburner said.

The tax collector’s office has 163 positions and is budgeted for 167 so there is a handful of vacancies. The department’s spending budget is $21 million, he said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County Tax Collector Rob Stoneburner retains $178,000 job