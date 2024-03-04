Collier deputies searching for Naples man wanted for alleged stabbing death at nightclub

Collier sheriff's deputies are looking for a Naples man wanted for his alleged connection to a Sunday morning homicide outside a local nightclub.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vincente Ramirez, 33, who is charged with second-degree murder, the Collier Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Deputies responded to El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub, 12275 Collier Blvd., at 2:32 a.m. Sunday, the post said. They found two men who had been stabbed, one seven times in the neck and upper torso and the other many times in the abdomen and back.

Both were flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. One victim went into cardiac arrest in the helicopter and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The District 21 Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

"Through their investigation detectives identified Ramirez as the perpetrator," the Facebook post said. "Ramirez is a convicted felon from California for home invasion robbery. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has 'LA' tattooed on his right thumb."

Anyone with information on Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300.

