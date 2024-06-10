Collier County preparing for heavy rain and potential flooding this week. What to know

Collier County is headed into a particularly rainy week.

Tropical downpours will start to move into the state on Tuesday, making their way to our coast the same day.

Right now there's no sign that a tropical system will rapidly form and intensify, but the rain may bring flooding for certain areas.

Here's what to know about this week's heavy rain and floods.

Some areas could see up to 20 inches of rain over the week as tropical moisture is pulled north into Florida.

When will the rain start?

Heavy downpours in the county will start Tuesday.

"For most it has been a long stretch with little to no rain. However, a large plume of tropical moisture will soon be making its way over the peninsula, bringing much needed rain to everyone," according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

The majority of the rain will happen between Wednesday and Friday.

How much rainfall is expected?

Forecasters are predicting anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of rain this week across Southwest Florida.

The heaviest rain is expected between Wednesday and Friday.

🏜️For most it has been a long stretch with little to no rain. However, a large plume of tropical moisture will soon be making its way over the peninsula, bringing much needed rain to everyone. Here's a look at the current forecast for accumulation through next Sunday.🌧️ #flwx pic.twitter.com/NBxAYvCOJw — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 9, 2024

Will it flood in Naples?

"While this rainstorm will not produce the same impacts in regard to wind gusts and storm surge, rainfall totals over the week could rival that of some of the powerful hurricanes that have hit the state," AccuWeather said.

It's always best to prepare for the worst, so make sure you're ready for flooding.

Why is there so much rain in Florida this week?

"Unlike many tropical disturbances that have moved in and out of Florida rather quickly, this rainstorm will have some staying power due to stalled-out winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere," AccuWeather said.

"With the lack of any other storms approaching or strong jet stream winds to move the storm along, the rainstorm will be able to sit and stew across the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico, pumping up rich tropical moisture into Florida for multiple days."

Rainfall expected across portions of Florida June 10-June 15, 2024.

Isn't Southwest Florida in a drought?

Yes. So while this rain is excessive, it'll bring much-needed moisture to the area.

Southwest Florida has collected a little under 15 inches of rain this year, which is lower than the historical average.

What are the Collier County emergency contacts?

Sheriff: (239) 252-9300

American Red Cross: (239) 596-6868

City of Naples Emergency Services: (239) 213-4844

Florida Power and Light: (800) 468-8243

Coast Guard: (239) 261-7375

Collier County Schools: (239) 377-0001

Debris Removal: (239) 252-2380

If you're looking for a contact not on this list, you can check the full emergency contact list online.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples, Collier County preparing for heavy rainfall and flooding