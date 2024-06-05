Collier County man faces charges after pointing firearm at bicyclist in road rage incident

An unincorporated Collier County man faces charges after Naples police say he pointed a firearm at a bicyclist during a road rage encounter.

Robert Francis Stoico Jr., 55, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said in a news release that on Tuesday, a city resident reported a road rage incident involving a firearm.

Authorities said the victim was riding their bicycle in the 2400 block of Gordon Drive when they became involved in an argument with the driver of a landscape vehicle, later identified as Stoico.

Police said Stoico escalated the argument by pointing a firearm at the victim before fleeing the area.

Authorities said detectives used electronic investigative tools to locate Stoico's vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Stoico's vehicle.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun, police said.

Based on the victim's account and subsequent investigation, which corroborated the events, police said they arrested Stoico.

Stoico is due in court July 1 for his arraignment.

