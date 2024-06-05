Collier County man faces charges after pointing firearm at bicyclist in road rage incident

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
An unincorporated Collier County man faces charges after Naples police say he pointed a firearm at a bicyclist during a road rage encounter.

Robert Francis Stoico Jr., 55, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said in a news release that on Tuesday, a city resident reported a road rage incident involving a firearm.

Authorities said the victim was riding their bicycle in the 2400 block of Gordon Drive when they became involved in an argument with the driver of a landscape vehicle, later identified as Stoico.

Police said Stoico escalated the argument by pointing a firearm at the victim before fleeing the area.

Authorities said detectives used electronic investigative tools to locate Stoico's vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Stoico's vehicle.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun, police said.

Based on the victim's account and subsequent investigation, which corroborated the events, police said they arrested Stoico.

Stoico is due in court July 1 for his arraignment.

