Collier County honors fallen deputies, officers who died protecting community

Whether chasing smugglers, confronting poachers, moonshiners, breaking up fights, crashing during a chase or dealing with a difficult situation that led to a heart attack, the Collier County deputies who died in duty won't be forgotten.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk paid tribute to those who died while doing their jobs in an annual memorial service Wednesday at the county's South Regional Library in Naples. The ceremony commemorates National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, right, and Florida Highway Patrol District Commander Mike Gideons place flowers and light candles during a fallen officer memorial service hosted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the Collier County South Regional Library in Naples on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The ceremony also honored Naples and Marco Island police officers and Florida Highway Patrol officers.

The ceremony included the presentation of a memorial wreath, a candle-lighting ceremony, remarks by Rambosk and others and a bagpipe tribute. The playing of Taps concluded the ceremony.

Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez closes his eyes as the national anthem is performed during a fallen officer memorial service hosted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the Collier County South Regional Library in Naples on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The ceremony honored the following Collier County deputies:

∎ Officer Carl Strickland, died Nov. 6, 1954, after breaking a fight when one of the perpetrators returned with a gun and shot him.

∎ Officer Louie Colin Collines, who died Dec. 3, 1971, when he was accidentally shot during a training course.

∎ Lindell J. Gibbons, who died March 23, 1985, when he crashed while in pursuit.

∎ Deputy Raul "Rudy" Dimas Sr., who died May 24, 1999, when he crashed while on patrol.

Lauren Vath, a member of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office honor guard, assists in the presentation of colors during a fallen officer memorial service hosted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the Collier County South Regional Library in Naples on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Retired Secret Service Director Lewis Merletti speaks during a fallen officer memorial service hosted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the Collier County South Regional Library in Naples on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

∎ Sgt. Steven James Dobson, who died Aug. 7, 2017, after experiencing cardiac arrest.

∎ Deputy W. B. Richardson, who died Dec. 14, 1928, when his Harley-Davidson struck a bridge while patrolling Tamiami Trail.

∎ Deputy William Irwin, who died Jan. 20, 1929, when a vehicle struck his motorcycle head on in heavy fog while on patrol.

∎ Sgt. Roy Arthur Williams, who died Aug. 22, 1991, who crashed after investigating a suspicious aircraft believed to be a smuggler.

∎ Deputy Isaac Henry Simmons on Jan. 23, 1930, after crashing his motorcycle while chasing a moonshiner.

∎ Sgt. Joe Nathan Jones, on Dec. 14, 1997, after hitting a tree in a two-car crash.

Elizabeth Henchesmoore performs “Taps” during a fallen officer memorial service hosted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the Collier County South Regional Library in Naples on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

NAACP Collier County President Vincent Keys presents a memorial wreath during a fallen officer memorial service hosted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the Collier County South Regional Library in Naples on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

∎ Deputy William E. Hutto, who died Dec. 24, 1931, when he surprised a group of liquor handlers who shot him near the Baron River after he left a party distributing gifts to children.

∎ Cpl. Amedicus "Med" Quincy Howell III, who died March 29, 1983, after observing an armed robbery and chasing the suspects. When the suspects crashed, he died in a volley of gunfire.

∎ Deputy Maurine Eugene Anglin, who died Dec. 2, 1972, who suffered a heart attack after a tussle when he attempted to arrest a drunken driver.

∎ Investigator Arthur Allen Amos, who died Dec. 3, 1979, after confronting two poachers when a third one shot him in the head.

∎ Cpl. Mark Caperton, who died Sept. 23, 1984, who was hit by a drunken driver while enroute to assist a cab driver who had been assaulted.

