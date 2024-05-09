Collier County high school graduations: dates, times, places for 2024 ceremonies

Naples High School seniors celebrate their graduation on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Naples.

It's that time of year − caps and gowns, and Pomp and Circumstance marches. We call it high school graduation season and hundreds of Collier County high school seniors and their families will be celebrating this important moment of life starting two weeks from today (May 23).

The Naples Daily News will be covering 10 public high school graduations, publishing photo galleries on naplesnews.com and our social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram) of the happy grads as they receive their diplomas.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Note: Ceremonies are at the high schools unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, May 23

Aubrey Rogers | 6:30 p.m.

Baron Collier | 6:30 p.m.

Gulf Coast | 6:30 p.m.

Palmetto Ridge | 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Everglade | 3 p.m.

Immokalee | Suncoast Arena-Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) | 4 p.m.

Golden Gate | 6 p.m.

Lely | 6 p.m.

Lorenzo Walker | 6 p.m.

Naples | 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: When are the 2024 collier county high school graduation ceremonies