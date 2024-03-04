Collier County deputy speaks for FL bill that could make injuring first responders punishable

Cpl. Robert Palmer, of the Collier County Sheriff's Office, testifies to the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in support of a bill that would make exposing first responders to fentanyl overdoses a second-degree felony.

A Collier County deputy who had to be revived after he came into close contact with fentanyl while responding to a domestic disturbance is calling for action.

This week, Collier County Cpl. Robert Palmer testified to the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice in support of a bill that would charge adults with a second-degree felony for exposing first responders to fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said Palmer suffered a fentanyl exposure in April 2023 while on a domestic-related call. He lost consciousness and his sergeant administered two doses of the reversal medication Narcan.

Palmer was taken to a hospital and discharged, but the sheriff's office said his symptoms, including fogginess and vertigo, lingered for days.

Senate Bill 718, proposed by Sen. Jay Collins, who represents parts of Hillsborough County, is now ready for full consideration by the Florida Senate.

If approved, it'd take effect Oct. 1. The bill had its first read Feb. 28. Its companion, HB 231, by Rep. Jessica Baker, of Jacksonville, is ready for full consideration by the Florida House of Representatives.

Collins and Baker are affiliated with the Republican Party.

"We're used to being able to react to physical threats, being able to see a physical threat on scene," Palmer testified. "Whether you're a law enforcement, fire, EMS ... We can see and react to that."

Palmer testified fentanyl is "invisible," leaving first responders with "no way to react" until symptoms take effect.

"This is an invisible death that is now stalking scenes that we go to," Palmer testified. "And my scene wasn't anything that had to do with drugs. It was a domestic disturbance that came through dispatch."

Palmer said next thing he knew he was "falling out" from a fentanyl overdose. Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Palmer has been with the agency since 2017.

