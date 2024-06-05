Collier Commissioner Saunders faces four challengers in District 3 race

Burt Saunders hopes to keep his seat on the Collier County commission.

He's facing four challengers, as he seeks reelection in District 3. Three of those challengers are running as Republicans, like himself.

The fourth is an independent, without a party affiliation. That means the winner of the race won't be determined until the fall.

As long as they all qualify, the four Republicans in the race will appear on the primary ballot in August.

"It's a partisan race, so it's winner takes all," shared Trish Robertson, the public relations officer for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

That winner will then face off with the independent candidate in the general election (as long as he qualifies and doesn't drop out.)

The primary will be "closed," or open only to registered Republicans in District 3.

However, all voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation, would be able to cast their ballots in the general election to choose between the two candidates, Robertson explained.

The top vote-getter in that election will win a four-year term.

County commissioners are limited to three consecutive four-year terms. The board adopted those limits back in 2017.

Saunders running for a third term

If Saunders wins again, it would be his last term, as he's already on his second. He's been on the commission since 2016 (this time around).

Before his current stint, he served on the board from 1986 to 1994. Prior to that, he was a county attorney from 1982 to 1986.

Burt Saunders is running for reelection as a Collier County commissioner in District 3.

He still works as a lawyer. He specializes in local and state government and health care law, with the GrayRobinson law firm, where he's a shareholder.

From 1998 to 2008, Saunders represented Collier and Lee counties as a Florida State Senator for District 37. He did that after serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1994 to 1998.

He's running for reelection as a county commissioner to "continue making Collier the best place to raise a family and start a business," according to his website.

If elected, he promises to continue his "common-sense and transparent leadership," which has delivered "proven results for our community."

He doesn't always see eye-to-eye with other commissioners. More than a few times he's found himself on the losing end of a 4-1 vote.

In an interview with the Daily News a few months ago, Saunders said he was seeking reelection in large part to see important projects come to a "positive conclusion" in District 3, including a veterans' nursing home that he's championed for years.

With his legal and government expertise and experience in the state Legislature, he believes he brings "a perspective to the board that is quite frankly unique."

District 3 covers Golden Gate and parts of North Naples and Golden Gate Estates.

Map of District 3.

Who else is running?

Here's a glimpse at the other candidates, running in the district:

Richard Conover

The only independent candidate, Conover is running to fight off developers "trying to buy lots and turn our residential land into commercial or high-density housing," according to his website.

"This practice of rezoning individual plots of land has gone unchecked by our commissioners, eating away at the Growth Management Plan, and converting roads like Immokalee Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road into parking lots during rush hours," he states.

Richard Conover is running for Collier County Commission in District 3.

He owns an insurance agency and he's a local musician, known as "the Wolf," and describes himself as Southwest Florida's only "one-armed bassist."

He's lived in the county full-time since 2007.

John Johnson

He's running with the goal of making changes "so the working class can afford to live here," according to his website.

To that end, Johnson's priorities include improving the permitting process and enhancing rental assistance programs.

John Johnson is running for Collier County Commission in District 3.

He also wants to allow marijuana dispensaries in the county, and to preserve the "no kill policy" at the county's animal shelters.

A retiree, his background includes working as a heavy equipment operator, farming, building houses, and running a motel and a painting business.

Frank Roberts

He hopes to bring "a new generation of leadership" to the commission, according to his website.

His three priorities are to put families first in every decision he makes, to create and publish an after-action report on the COVID-19 pandemic to guide future decisions in the county, if a similar event should arise, and to make the county a "sanctuary for the unborn."

Frank Roberts is running for Collier County Commission in District 3.

Through local resolutions and ordinances, the sanctuary designation has allowed counties, cities and towns across the country to ban abortions within their borders. Only a small number have done so.

He's also advocating for slow and responsible growth and fiscally responsible government, pledging not to raise taxes.

A tax attorney in Naples, Roberts previously worked in medical malpractice and premises liability litigation defense. Prior to that he served six years in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate.

Floyd "Tag" Yarnell

Faith, family and community are his core principles, according to his website.

He's dedicated to "individual liberties, property rights water quality and economic growth, which he says makes him the "champion" that's needed to fight for "the future of Collier County."

Floyd Yarnell is running for a seat on the Collier County Commission in District 3.

Yarnell grew up in the county, attending Naples Park Elementary, Pine Ridge and Golden Gate middle schools, and graduating from Barron Collier High School.

He's an attorney and a managing partner in Yarnell & Peterson. He feels his legal background has prepared him well for the job of county commissioner.

He pledges to "fight to protect our freedom and ensure a brighter tomorrow for our county."

More election details

The official qualifying period for the race starts June 10 and ends June 14 (at noon).

Until it ends, "anyone can jump into the race," Robertson noted.

Only Conover has prefiled his paperwork, but he still can't officially qualify, until the qualifying period is over.

According to the Supervisor of Elections website, here's how much the candidates have raised in their campaigns, thus far (to the dollar): Conover ($21,846), Johnson ($7,674), Roberts ($4,473), Saunders ($33,950), and Yarnell ($42,400).

The primary election is Aug. 20 and the general election is Nov. 5.

