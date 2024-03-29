Colleyville police pursue armed robbery suspect; residents asked to shelter in place

An aggravated robbery suspect who fled from officers in Dallas is in a standoff with Colleyville police Friday and nearby residents are being asked to shelter in place, according to authorities.

At around 11 a.m., residents in the 3700 block of Brentwood Drive were told to stay inside their homes as officers were assisting authorities pursuing the suspect, Colleyville police said in a post on X.

The suspect, who was armed, fled from his vehicle and was traveling on foot, according to police.

Officers contained the suspect in a perimeter and are actively negotiating with him, police said in an update at 12:30 p.m., but residents in the area are still being advised to stay inside and lock their doors.

The suspect, pursued from Dallas, is wanted in an aggravated robbery and armed carjacking.

This is a developing story.