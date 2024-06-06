Colleyville appoints a new council member to fill a vacancy after DWI arrests

The Colleyville City Council has appointed a new member to fill a vacancy after George Bond resigned over an arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Mark Alphonso, who serves on the planning and zoning commission, will serve in the Place 2 seat until the May 2025 election.

Alphonso said in an interview that when he learned of Bond’s resignation, he sent emails to Mayor Bobby Lindamood and council members telling them he was interested in serving, which led to his appointment on Tuesday.

“I’ve always been interested in the City Council. I’m here for the long term. My kids are young,” he said.

Alphonso, 51, owns several wedding venues including Montclair in Colleyville and Century Hall in downtown Fort Worth.

When asked about his priorities as a council member, Alphonso said he wants to talk to people who expressed concerns before the May 4 election over parks and green space.

“We love our trees and open spaces, but there is definitely a balance with the new growth. People definitely want to live in Colleyville,” Alphonso said.

Mayor pro tem Brandi Elder, who made the motion to appoint Alphonso, said the council looked at candidates who have knowledge of the community and who could work collaboratively with others.

Elder said she often attends ribbon cuttings for the Colleyville chamber of commerce and sees Alphonso on hand for the events, not because he has to be there.

Alphonso also will be president of the Colleyville Rotary Club in 2025 and is president of the Dads Club at Colleyville Middle School.

He graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Before the council voted to appoint Alphonso, some residents attending the meeting questioned why they weren’t given opportunities to weigh in on potential candidates.

Robert Eagan said he respects Bond and the challenges he is facing.

“I think it’s important that the council consists of members who have different opinions and challenge this council and do the right thing for the city of Colleyville rather than to have a friend on the board,” Egan said.

Bond resigned following his arrest on May 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, his second in three months.

According to Colleyville police, Bond was stopped by officers around 3:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Cheek Sparger Road for failure to stop at a designated point.