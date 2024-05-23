CollegeReady celebrates Class of 2024 first-generation students in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – CollegeReady celebrated first-generation college students in Green Bay on Wednesday evening as part of its NEW Scholars college readiness program.

May 22 marked the tenth year of the program with its Class of 2024 with the graduating seniors signing their college letter of intent. Students from 6th to 12th grade were also recognized for their accomplishments during the 2023-2024 school year.

Officials with the program say that 100% of their graduates are college-bound. To put that number into perspective, only 31% of economically disadvantaged local students will pursue post-secondary education, officials say.

Guest speakers at Wednesday’s event at the Weidner Center included UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander, NWTC President Dr. Kristen Raney, and two of the program’s graduates who shared remarks on the challenges and personal growth they have experienced on their path to college.

