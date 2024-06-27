Should college tuition increase? Kentucky education council approves increases at select universities

With affordable tuition rates, more than 100 in-demand degree programs and a welcoming community, Eastern Kentucky University. (EKU) strikes an important balance.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education recently approved an increase in tuition costs and mandatory fees at multiple public universities and technical schools. Here's what we know about it.

Kentucky Schools JCPS board approves student use of medical marijuana at schools

Kentucky increases tuition at in-state colleges

According to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, six public universities and one technical college will see tuition increases in the 2024-2025 school year, as decided in the council's March meeting.

List of Kentucky colleges to see tuition rises

Kentucky colleges to get new programs

University of Kentucky, Bachelor of Arts in Law and Justice

Murray State University, Master of Science in Economic Analytics

Murray State University, Master of Science in Accountancy and Analytics

Murray State University, Education Specialist in School Psychology

Northern Kentucky University, Bachelor of Arts in Special Education

Kentucky State University, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering

Kentucky State University, Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology

Kentucky State University, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College Tuition: Kentucky education council announces tuition increases at state schools