Should college tuition increase? Kentucky education council approves increases at select universities
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education recently approved an increase in tuition costs and mandatory fees at multiple public universities and technical schools. Here's what we know about it.
Kentucky Schools JCPS board approves student use of medical marijuana at schools
Kentucky increases tuition at in-state colleges
According to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, six public universities and one technical college will see tuition increases in the 2024-2025 school year, as decided in the council's March meeting.
List of Kentucky colleges to see tuition rises
Kentucky colleges to get new programs
University of Kentucky, Bachelor of Arts in Law and Justice
Murray State University, Master of Science in Economic Analytics
Murray State University, Master of Science in Accountancy and Analytics
Murray State University, Education Specialist in School Psychology
Northern Kentucky University, Bachelor of Arts in Special Education
Kentucky State University, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering
Kentucky State University, Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology
Kentucky State University, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College Tuition: Kentucky education council announces tuition increases at state schools