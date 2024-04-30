College student from Upper Marlboro dies in North Carolina shooting

An Upper Marlboro native who was a North Carolina Central University student died in a shooting Thursday in Durham, North Carolina, according to police.

Myles Gresham, 22, was a senior studying business administration at the Durham university. He was found with gunshot punctures on Rose Garden Lane on the city’s west side Thursday, according a letter from the school’s chancellor, Johnson Akinleye.

At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Durham Police officers responded to a car crash in the area and found a car that had collided with two other parked cars. By the time police were at the scene, both cars were vacant, and the driver, identified as Gresham the following day, was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene soon after, according to police.

Durham Police are investigating the cause of the crash and gunshots.

In his time at NCCU, a historically Black university, Gresham pursued his interest in business in and outside the classroom and served as treasurer of the Metro Eagles Club, a group that runs social events and hosts community service opportunities for students from the Washington, D.C. area.

“His friendly nature and enthusiasm for the Wordle game will always bring forth smiles from those who had the pleasure of knowing him,” Akinleye wrote to the students Friday.