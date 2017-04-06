College Student Died of Asphyxia After Pancake-Eating Contest, Autopsy Reveals

The 20-year-old college student who choked to death after a pancake-eating contest died of asphyxia, according to a newly released autopsy report.

Caitlin Nelson, of New Jersey, was competing in a Greek Week event for her sorority at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., Thursday when she choked on the pancakes.

According to the autopsy, she died "due to obstruction of airway by bolus of food." Her death was classified as an accident, according to officials.

Nelson, whose father died in the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, passed away Sunday in the hospital.

According to the CT Post, her organs were removed Tuesday and will be donated to those in need.

"She showed no signs of life — she was unconscious completely," Fairfield Police Sgt. Mike Paris told Inside Edition. "We are doing CPR; we are trying to clear the airway. Her mouth was compacted with pancakes, almost to her teeth. I was pulling, with my bare hands, the pancakes out of her mouth."

On Monday, the school held a candlelight vigil on campus to mourn Nelson.

The 21-year-old was studying social work as a major. In December 2012, she aided the survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, which is not far from Sacred Heart.

The family and friends of the New Jersey native are now left in mourning.

