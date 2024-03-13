New College strongly believes in affirmative action - for white male administrators

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up three bills that he signed May 15, 2023. One of them bans the use of state funds for DEI programs at Florida's universities and colleges. New College President Richard Corcoran is at right.

Corcoran's NCF boast doesn't hold up

Last week, Sarasota Tiger Bay Club hosted the Cross College Alliance presidents for a panel discussion.

In response to a Tiger Bay member’s question about the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI) at public universities, New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran asserted that eliminating DEI has made the school more welcoming.

Corcoran observed that when he joined New College, the percentage of white and female students was too high. In addition, Corcoran said he was proud that there are now significantly more Black, Hispanic and male students at New College.

Corcoran didn’t mention that the student demographic shift resulted from the aggressive recruitment of athletes, whose average grade point averages and SAT/ACT scores were lower than the historical average for the school.

Corcoran also didn’t acknowledge that the elimination of DEI at New College has ushered in an era in which nearly all leadership roles are occupied by white men.

New College Board Trustee Christopher Rufo has said the past legacy of New College was that of an affirmative action program for left-leaning scholars, but the school now appears to be an affirmative action program for white male administrators.

Felice Schulaner, Sarasota

Veterans should steer clear of Trump

As a veteran and former law enforcement officer, it is beyond my comprehension why former President Donald Trump is receiving undying support from my former Republican Party.

War heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty and freedom have been called "losers" and "suckers" by this known draft dodger.

Trump once inquired, as he looked over rows and rows of headstones honoring our heroes, what was in it for them. If someone must explain that to Trump, he has no business being commander in chief.

This is very similar to when he disparaged the late Sen. John McCain by saying he was no war hero because he was captured; Trump likes those who were not captured.

Obviously, Trump didn’t know that McCain could have been freed earlier from the POW camp in Vietnam, but he refused to go without his men.

Finally, the Republican Party, which previously stood for law and order, now supports a man who says, if elected, he will pardon those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and assaulted law enforcement officers.

When speaking about those convicted of crimes associated with this insurrection, Trump has had the gall to call them "hostages."

I sincerely hope veterans and law enforcement officers recognize this man has no business occupying the White House again.

Russell L. Pillifant, Lakewood Ranch

Biden disrespected victim, her family

So, it has caused a huge uproar that President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union Address (campaign speech?), referred to a Venezuelan man charged with murder who had illegally entered the U.S. as an “illegal.”

Imagine that!

Yet nary a peep about Biden not caring enough about the victim to learn her name.

How disrespectful to Laken (not Lincoln!) Reilly and her parents!

Clearly, mentioning Laken's name wasn't in Biden's prepared remarks, but it certainly wasn’t unanticipated as a memorial button that he held up was close at hand.

There was no apology from Biden to the grieving parents for not knowing their daughter's first name, but there was an apology on MSNBC for using the term “illegal.”

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Mar 7, 2024.

Immediately after botching Laken’s name, we were treated to some classic Bidenese: “But how many thousands of people are being killed by illegals?” before his voice trailed off.

What was that supposed to mean?

The thinking that would generate that muttering is truly scary and upsetting. It’s hard not to think the unspoken words to complete that utterance weren’t “… so what’s one more?”

If you missed Biden's State of the Union speech, go ahead and view a replay of it.

But don’t plan on a good night’s sleep afterward.

Thomas Smith, Sarasota

