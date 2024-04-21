College not for you? Learn to fix planes instead at new CVG school

Epic Flight Academy officially opens its aircraft mechanic school at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Monday.

Here's one more option for students considering their post-high school options: Aircraft mechanic training.

Epic Flight Academy opens its local school at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Monday, promising starting wages of $20-$25 an hour for graduates.

Epic's website says:

Tuition for the 19-month program runs $45,000, with some scholarships available. The Federal Aviation Administration charges another $1,050 for required designated mechanic examiner certification.

Classes run Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with new sessions starting every three months.

Students must be 18 by the end of the Epic program, and must have a high school diploma or its equivalent and the ability to communicate in English to enroll.

Epic, based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, broke ground for its CVG site last April. Classrooms take up about half of the 32,000-square-foot facility, with hangars and training space comprising the rest.

Locally, Epic is partnering with FEAM Aero, which operates two aircraft maintenance hangars at CVG. Epic grads will have a shot at jobs with FEAM and other CVG employers, the airport said in a press release.

Prospective students can pre-enroll online.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How can I enroll in new CVG aircraft mechanic school?