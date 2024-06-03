New College leader calls out 'illiberal attitude' of students who protested at graduation

Students under fire for intolerance

What a bitter irony for New College when President Richard Corcoran, who was handpicked by Gov. Ron DeSantis to rid that institution of diverse viewpoints, promises to punish students for the “intolerance for diverse viewpoints in today’s society.” (Herald-Tribune, May 30)

“That illiberal attitude hasn’t and won’t rule New College,” he wrote to justify penalizing those who protested a right-wing commencement speaker at their May 17 graduation ceremony.

New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran, pictured here during an October 2023 trustee board meeting. Corcoran has threatened to withhold degrees from students who booed commencement speaker Joe Ricketts during the school's May 17, 2024, graduation ceremony.

I, like the graduating students of New College, feel helpless in the face of our governor’s overreach and his opportunistic power grab, running roughshod over faculty, administrators and students.

What can those students do but voice their resistance?

President Corcoran’s million-dollar compensation package is proof that illiberal attitudes do in fact rule New College, and that we Florida taxpayers are being forced to fund his ideological regime.

Grow up, Mr. Corcoran. Stop whining about intolerance when people don’t like your ugly, heavy-handed tactics. Collect your generous pay and bonuses and let them comfort you when those pesky students disturb your serenity.

What nerve they have, complaining while you dismantle the foundations of free inquiry and social advancement at New College!

Steven Phillips, Sarasota

Overdevelopment taxing water table

The bad news: As the leader of a project in my condominium association, I have had reason to speak with representatives from the Sarasota County NEST program and the University of Florida, as well as several pond management contractors.

Sadly, they all shared the same warning: that overdevelopment in the area is taxing our water table and is not sustainable.

The good news: I recently had the pleasure of meeting Shari Thornton, an independent candidate for Sarasota County commissioner, District 3. When I raised the water table issue, Shari knew exactly what I was referring to.

Stopping overdevelopment in our county is her primary platform. She listed a number of infrastructure challenges resulting from overdevelopment, as well as the consequences we already see, the destruction of the historic and peaceful charm that we all love about our area.

She also shared something I had not even considered: taxpayer funds are subsidizing private development.

Let’s save our tax dollars, our environment and the charm that makes this area so special!

Jason Gallourakis, Venice

Rehab centers fall short of quality care

Hospital stays often result in patients being transferred to rehab facilities, which are often components of retirement communities and nursing homes.

There are about 50 in the Sarasota area with ratings from 1 to 5 stars. Having stayed in both a 3-star and 5-star, I can tell you that the difference is profound. If you can, choose a 5-star with a therapy pool.

What to watch for:

Medication: Pills have to be scrutinized on a daily basis. Since rehabs don’t have pharmacies, there could be a delay.

Food. Delivery trucks are daily, so food availability is often uncertain.

Therapy: Therapists often don’t have schedules, so it can be difficult to get a time. You have to pursue your treatment.

Nurses: Very much in demand and hard to find.

Doctors: Count on about 2 minutes a week.

CNAs and support staff: Communication is often difficult as many staffers are from other countries and not trained to be service oriented. Courtesy, empathy, politeness, gentleness and good manners are hard to find.

Nursing home facilities and rehab centers need a lot more funding and a professional training agenda in order to come close to achieving their goals of elder care. I would advise anyone entering to make sure to have a patient advocate.

Sally Coler, Sarasota

