College High Wildcat Class of '63 donates $4,800 to Bartlesville History Museum

The College High Wildcat Class of 1963 presented a $4,800 donation to the Bartlesville Area History Museum on Tuesday, March 26.

Claudean Starrett Stotts, representing the Class of 1963, handed over the check to Debbie Neece, the Museum's Collection Manager, earmarked to enhance the Museum's preservation and cataloging efforts, particularly for the Bob Heil Photography Collection.

In 2018, during the Col-Hi 55th reunion, alums auctioned items ranging from yearbooks to oil paintings, quilts and other collectible memorabilia to raise money for charity. That momentum continued into their 60th reunion in October 2023, when George and Marge Tabor sold quilts they designed and assembled.

After touring the History Museum last year, the reunion class decided to donate the funds they raised to the Museum. Stotts thanked Neece for organizing guided tours during their 55th and 60th reunions.

"Hosting the College High School Wildcat Class of 1963 was an honor," Neece said. "Our staff enjoyed sharing the history of Washington County with some of the classmates who had moved away from Bartlesville years ago and returned for a weekend of reconnection…and a little Sooner/Col-Hi rivalry talk."

"We greatly appreciate your generous donation and hope you return 'home' again soon. You are always welcome," she added.

