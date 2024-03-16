College football coach charged with poisoning girlfriend, unborn baby to death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A football coach has been arrested in Utah in connection with the poisoning death of his girlfriend and their unborn child in Nashville last year.

According to Metro police, 27-year-old Blaise Taylor was arrested by Deputy U.S. Marshals in Cache County, Utah, on Thursday, March 14 after a Nashville grand jury indictment charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Taylor’s girlfriend, Jade Benning, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on March 6, 2023, her 25th birthday, according to investigators. She had previously been rushed to the hospital via ambulance on the night of Feb. 25, after Taylor reportedly called 911 and said Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction.

Jade Benning (Photo: WKRN)

Benning’s medical condition immediately became critical and her 5-month-old fetus, who Taylor is believed to have fathered, died on Feb. 27. Detectives were unable to interview Benning before she died.

Investigators determined Taylor poisoned Benning without her knowledge while visiting her at her townhome on Feb. 25.

Taylor reportedly moved to Utah after Benning and her unborn baby died. Police are currently working with authorities in Utah to arrange for Taylor’s return to Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans employed Taylor as a scout for four years, according to his LinkedIn.

Taylor was formerly employed as a senior defensive analyst at Utah State University, which provided the following statement:

Taylor played at Arkansas State between 2014 and 2017.

