New College of Florida's students are being treated like political pawns. Again.

As New College of Florida (NCF) faculty members who attended the official 2024 commencement on May 17, we would like to correct the record about the alleged disruption of the evening’s ceremony during a speech by Joe Ricketts.

This matters because our students’ futures are at risk and so are the principles of free speech and due process.

Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade, gave the commencement address during New College of Florida's May 17, 2024, graduation ceremony. Ricketts' address was met with boos from some of the graduating students in attendance, and a small number turned their backs during his speech. Ricketts' Great Books classical studies curriculum has been implemented as an online degree program at New College.

While New College graduations have long been joyful and boisterous affairs, this year’s commencement was rather subdued from the outset. The administration had let us know that there would be exceptional security measures in place and that tickets were required, limiting who would be able to attend.

A number of graduates simply opted out.

Those who did attend were there to celebrate their commencement. They were there to celebrate the completion of their undergraduate degrees and the beginning of the next stage in their lives – and contrary to New College of Florida tradition, many chose to wear the caps and gowns that were offered.

Students normally have input in choosing a commencement speaker, but this time – as was the case last year – the New College administration imposed a speaker on the campus without consideration for the graduating students’ preferences. When the administration proposed conferring an honorary degree on Ricketts, NCF faculty leaders were unanimous in their opposition.

While Ricketts did seem to want to deliver an encouraging speech – one highlighting his own impressive financial success – the administration’s heavy-handed approach meant he was addressing a decidedly skeptical audience.

Then things really went wrong.

The audio-visual system went out and a fan behind the podium made it hard for the speaker to hold down his notes. Few in attendance could hear much of what Ricketts hoped to say; after about 15 minutes, he gave up.

Campuses across the country have been roiled by protests in recent months, which have led to disruptions at graduations and even the cancellation of some ceremonies. Yet the New College campus has been markedly quiet up to – and including – the May 17 commencement.

Here's why: The NCF administration has been successful in squashing free speech on campus, driving away 27% of last year’s otherwise continuing students and punishing student leaders. In addition, the administration has encouraged an exodus of educators; upward of 30% of the NCF faculty had left by last summer. Sadly, another cohort of talented students and dedicated faculty are leaving at the end of this academic year.

Were there some students who heckled the speaker?

Yes.

However, it was scattered and short-lived; there was nothing that was coordinated and nothing that threatened violence. Frankly, the voices of the adults who responded by shouting down the students were louder and more profane.

Still, the New College administration seems intent on scapegoating a handful of our students; it is alleging that their behavior disrupted graduation and it is threatening punishments before any disciplinary review.

This is especially concerning because, in fact, the problems resulted from the administration’s following choices:

Imposing an unpopular commencement speaker on the graduating class.

Hiring an inexperienced audio-visual firm.

Failing to simply ask the speaker to pause his speech – and the audience to remain patient – while the technical issues were resolved.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to make the New College of Florida campus Ground Zero in his attack on public education. Every day since then, our students have faced changes that have made our campus less welcoming and presented seriously challenging barriers for graduation.

And yet some 140 of our students persevered; they completed their degree requirements and were approved unanimously by the New College of Florida faculty on May 15.

These students do not deserve to be treated once again as pawns by politicians seeking to score political points. They did indeed complete their programs of study, and they did indeed graduate. As New College of Florida's latest alums, they should be supported and guided – not torn down.

This guest column was jointly authored by New College of Florida faculty members Katherine Walstrom, Amy Reid, Sonia Labrador-Rodriguez, Sarah Hernandez, David Gillman and Amy Clore.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: New College students wrongly vilified for school's graduation debacle